Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 62,695 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

