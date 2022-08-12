Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SPLP stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

