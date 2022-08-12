Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Steel Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
SPLP stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.