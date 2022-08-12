Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,043 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 201,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,640. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.