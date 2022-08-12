Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.