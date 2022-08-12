Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 638,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 789,213 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.