Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $302,000 Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

