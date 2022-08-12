Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $479,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

