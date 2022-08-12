Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $641,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 761,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. 174,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

