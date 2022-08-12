Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 492,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 85,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,631. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

