Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $124.35. 113,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,372. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

