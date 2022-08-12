Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,660 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

