Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 79,851 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,851 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IHI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,988. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

