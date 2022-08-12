Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:STZHF traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.