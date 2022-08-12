Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

STZHF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

