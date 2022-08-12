Stellar One Day Volume Tops $114.88 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $114.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038875 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,625 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,542,657 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.