Stellar One Day Volume Tops $114.88 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $114.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,625 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,542,657 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

