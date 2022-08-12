STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. ATB Capital raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.55. 361,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.62 million and a P/E ratio of -34.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.