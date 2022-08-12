Stephens Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $70.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ACA opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

