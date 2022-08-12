Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL opened at $52.58 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

