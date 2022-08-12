Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of STRL stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
