Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.