Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$32.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF opened at C$18.13 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

