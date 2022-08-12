Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $37.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $38.66 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.