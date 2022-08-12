Stifel Nicolaus Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $30.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

