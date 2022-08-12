Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 11th (APEI, BOH, CHTR, EE, EGY, GEOS, HLX, MCRI, MRUS, PACW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 11th:
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.