Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 11th (APEI, BOH, CHTR, EE, EGY, GEOS, HLX, MCRI, MRUS, PACW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 11th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get American Public Education Inc alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.