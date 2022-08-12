StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

