StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIRI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77.
About Air Industries Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.