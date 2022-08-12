StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

