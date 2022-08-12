StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 17,985 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $130,450 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.