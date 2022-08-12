StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

