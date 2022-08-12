StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $167.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.