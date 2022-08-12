StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $167.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.