StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $825.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

