StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $825.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.
Institutional Trading of VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
