StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

