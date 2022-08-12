StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 69.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
