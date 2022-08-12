StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 48,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.