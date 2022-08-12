StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 48,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

