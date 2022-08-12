StockNews.com Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

