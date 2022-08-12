StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.