StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
