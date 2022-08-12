StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

See Also

