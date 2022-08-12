StockNews.com Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.80 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

