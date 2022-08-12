StockNews.com Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 148,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

