StockNews.com Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.66 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

