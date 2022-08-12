StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351,688.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,595 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

