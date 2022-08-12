StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.