Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 5,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

