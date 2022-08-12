Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

