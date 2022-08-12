Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.42. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.