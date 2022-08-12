Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

ACN traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.15. 22,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average is $307.75. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

