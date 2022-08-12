Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 174,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

