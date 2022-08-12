Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,403 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.99. 870,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $462.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

