Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 1,244,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

