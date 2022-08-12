Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

YUM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,151. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.