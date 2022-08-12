Summit Financial LLC Has $42.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $141.83. 27,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,642. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
