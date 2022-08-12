Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.38. 76,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.