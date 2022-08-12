Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,492 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 324,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

